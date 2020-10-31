Global Welding Transformer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Welding Transformer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Transformer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global transformers market is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to augmentation in power infrastructure promulgated by surge in demand of electricity. The electricity demand is expected to increase on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments, and increasing usage of electrical appliances.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market, primarily driven by the T&D developments and industrial growth in Southeast Asia, China, and India. The factors that attribute to the growth include the increasing upgradation of power and distribution infrastructure, replacement of aging equipment, and the increasing development in heavy industries, and renewable energy. In addition, the growing need to expand and upgrade the existing T&D infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to a positive growth of the transformers market during the forecast period. Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity, particularly in the emerging nations of Asia-Pacific (APAC), are expected to further drive grid expansion and the transformers market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Welding Transformer Market

The global Welding Transformer market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Welding Transformer Scope and Segment

Welding Transformer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Transformer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siemens

ABB

General Electric

Crompton Greaves

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Toshiba

Hyosung

Bharat Heavy Electricals

SPX Transformer Solutions

Schneider Electric

Welding Transformer Breakdown Data by Type

High Frequency

Intermediate Frequency

Low Frequency

Welding Transformer Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Industry

Shipping Industry

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Welding Transformer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Welding Transformer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Welding Transformer Market Share Analysis

