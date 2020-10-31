Global Water and Gas Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Water and Gas Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water and Gas Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Valves are present in virtually any industrial process, including water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas production, mining, power generation, food and beverage, chemicals and petrochemicals, food manufacturing, paper and pulp, and plastic manufacturing.

The demand for valves from the water and wastewater industry from developing nations is the primary growth driver for this market. The demographic structure in urban areas of these populated countries is changing radically, thereby leading to an increased need for pure water catering to domestic consumption. To address this demand, many countries are investing significantly to improve existing water treatment infrastructure that has resulted in the robust sales of valves.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water and Gas Valves Market

The global Water and Gas Valves market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Water and Gas Valves Scope and Segment

Water and Gas Valves market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water and Gas Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cameron

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

KSB

Pentair

Alfa Laval

AVK

Crane

Curtiss-Wright

Honeywell International

Water and Gas Valves Breakdown Data by Type

Quarter-Turn Valves

Multi-Turn Valves

Control Valves

Water and Gas Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Oil And Gas Industry

Water And Wastewater Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Water and Gas Valves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Water and Gas Valves market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Water and Gas Valves Market Share Analysis

