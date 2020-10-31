Global Widebody Aircraft MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Widebody Aircraft MRO market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Widebody Aircraft MRO market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aircraft MRO is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of widebody aircraft. It consists of maintenances, overhauls, routine checks, repairs, and modifications carried out on widebody aircraft and their components. MRO services assure the safety and airworthiness of the aircraft. Commercial aircraft MRO includes engine overhaul, component MRO, line maintenance, and heavy maintenance.
The high demand for wide-body aircraft MRO’s is due to the growth in the for long-haul routes with higher traffic, usually connecting international destinations. Many new wide-body aircraft MRO centres have been set up in numerous countries in recent years. This increases the participation of OEMs in the field of wide-body aircraft MRO service. Moreover, the growing demand for wide-body aircraft MRO equipment’s that satisfy the demand for aircraft fleet expansion. The rapid aircraft fleet expansion along with the increased focus of OEMs on providing aircraft MRO is expected to result in an increase in aircraft MRO expenses and as well as it is expected to add to the growth of the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Widebody Aircraft MRO Market
The global Widebody Aircraft MRO market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Widebody Aircraft MRO Scope and Market Size
Widebody Aircraft MRO market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Widebody Aircraft MRO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The following players are covered in this report:
GE Aviation
Honeywell Aerospace
Lufthansa Technik
United Technologies
Rolls-Royce Holdings
Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies
AFI KLM E&M
MTU Aero Engines
Singapore Technologies Aerospace
Widebody Aircraft MRO Breakdown Data by Type
Engine MRO
Airframe And Modification
Line Maintenance
Component MRO
Widebody Aircraft MRO Breakdown Data by Application
Military
Commercial
