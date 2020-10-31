Global Wind Turbine Castings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wind Turbine Castings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Turbine Castings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wind turbine is a device or an assembly of operating systems that is installed to convert kinetic energy into electricity and form a source of renewable energy, thereby reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. The electric energy generated by wind turbines is ultimately used in communities, homes, and businesses. Small wind turbines find application in caravans or boats for battery charging or to power traffic signs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing government spending on energy systems. The increasing government focus on energy systems and research is fueling the growth of the global wind turbine castings market, with prominence in regions such as the US and Europe. The US Department of Energy (DOE) allocated more than $93.50 million in the fiscal year 2016 to lower costs, improve performance, and trigger the development of technologies used for wind power. The budget request for the Wind Program is more than $150 million.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Turbine Castings Market

The global Wind Turbine Castings market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Wind Turbine Castings Scope and Market Size

Wind Turbine Castings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Turbine Castings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Goldwind Science & Technology

Premier

SAKANA

Suzlon Energy

ENERCON

Riyue Heavy

shandong longma Heavy

Simplex Castings

Sinovel Wind

K&M

Wind Turbine Castings Breakdown Data by Type

Steel

Glass-Reinforced Plastic

Concrete

Copper

Others

Wind Turbine Castings Breakdown Data by Application

Communities

Homes

Businesses

