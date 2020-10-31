Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The term “RFID portal for doorways & corridors” is usually used to define a specific bottleneck through which “things” are moved, and which has RFID readers purposefully located to read RFID tags on the “things” moving through the bottleneck.
Tracking management provided by the technology of RFID tags is the dominant factor driving the RFID portals for doorways & corridors market.
The global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Jamison Door
Impinj
SageData
GAO RFID
Barco
…
RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Breakdown Data by Type
Ultra-High Frequency
High Frequency and Near Field Communication
Low Frequency
Dual Frequency
RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Breakdown Data by Application
Retail and Commercial Outlets Applications
Offices & Commercial Buildings
Hospitals & HealthCare
Assets and IT Equipment Tracking
Banks & Financial Institutions
Government Institutions and Organizations
Telecommunications, Data Centers
Universities & Education Institutions
Fashion, Apparel & Textile Outlets
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
