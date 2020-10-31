Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Wind Turbine Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Turbine Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wind turbine is usually equipped with three-phase generators such as synchronous generator and asynchronous generator to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.

The growing number of research and developmental activities in direct-drive generators for wind turbines is one of the key trends that will accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements such as the direct-train technology eliminates the need for a gearbox and are lighter in weight. Also, since these direct-drive turbines involve low maintenance, they are considered as the future of offshore wind turbines.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Turbine Generator Market

The global Wind Turbine Generator market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Scope and Segment

Wind Turbine Generator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Turbine Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens(Gamesa)

GE Renewable Energy

SANY

Suzlon

AVANTIS Energy

Bora Energy

EWT

Goldwind Science & Technology

LEITNER

NORDEX

ReGen PowerTech

Siemens

SWAY turbine

VENSYS Energy

Vestas Wind Systems

Wind Turbine Generator Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Drive

Friction Drive

Wind Turbine Generator Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wind Turbine Generator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wind Turbine Generator market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Wind Turbine Generator Market Share Analysis

