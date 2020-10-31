Global Welding Respiratory Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Welding Respiratory Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Respiratory Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Welding is among several key application areas of respiratory protective equipment. Workers in the welding industry including welders, solderers, and brazers are exposed to various occupational hazards such as intense visible light and harmful radiation, burns, sparks, and airborne particulate matter. In addition, workers face risks such as lung cancer, changes in lung functions, airway irritation, pulmonary infections, and bronchitis. Such hazards to the respiratory system can be avoided using welding respiratory systems.

According to the report, one driver in market is demand from manufacturing industry. Welding is an integral part of the manufacturing activities such as metal-joining, repairs, fabrication of door frames, fabric metal product manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, and joining automotive parts. The manufacturing industry is a key employer worldwide and accounts for around 60% of all welding, cutting, and soldering activities globally. Welding emits harmful fumes and gases that are hazardous to humans and cause various lung and respiratory disorders. Automotive parts manufacturing industry commonly use metal inert gas welding to repair bikes, cars, and recreational vehicles. Metal inert gas welding is also commonly used in the manufacturing industry as it can be done on various metals including steel, aluminum, carbon steel, nickel, and other alloys. Hazards associated with this type of welding includes emission of both gaseous and particulate fumes. Prolonged exposure to large volumes of these fumes can cause various lung disorders. This has increased the consumption volume of respiratory protection systems for welders.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Welding Respiratory Systems Market

The global Welding Respiratory Systems market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Welding Respiratory Systems Scope and Segment

Welding Respiratory Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Honeywell

MSA Safety

Bullard

Kimberly-Clark

Lincoln Electric

Miller Electric

Moldex

Optrel

RPB Safety

RSG Safety

Scott Safety

Sundstrom Safety

Welding Respiratory Systems Breakdown Data by Type

PAPR

Supplied Air Respirators

SCBA

Disposable Welding Respirators

Welding Respiratory Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Welding Respiratory Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Welding Respiratory Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Welding Respiratory Systems Market Share Analysis

