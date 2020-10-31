Stone Paper Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2021

Market analysisThe global stone paper market is predicted to demonstrate a staggering CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021) owing to the accelerating demand from the packaging industry, asserts Market Research Future. Neither synthetic made nor pulp made, stone paper is extremely durable, eco-friendly, and highly strong paper, and is also termed as rich mineral paper, rock paper, and paper from waste marble. Stone paper can be recycled and re-formed into stone paper again, which cannot be recycled but is compostable and photodegradable under commercial conditions. Stone papers are ideal for bags, packaging, wrappers, stationery, greaseproof paper, adhesives, containers, and other applications.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With rising demand from the labeling and packaging industry, the global market for stone paper is considered to flourish during the forecast period. The rising organized retails, and e-commerce sectors have further widened the packaging scope, thereby contributing to the growth of stone paper market. The augmenting application of stone paper in a self-adhesive paper can be credited to the ecological impacts, with regards to usage of water, energy, deforestation and carbon emissions. Moreover, new product development coupled with the investment in research and development activities for the advancements in manufacturing techniques is highly adopted by the manufacturers. Such factors are highly contributing to the market growth across the globe. The market is extremely competitive owing to the presence of a substantial number of suppliers across the globe. As stone paper helps to enhance the aesthetic properties of the products need to be packaged, also offering an economical and eco-friendly solution, demand for stone paper has triggered during the appraisal period. Additionally, with the rising concern of the consumers regarding pollution caused by plastic packaging has further accelerated the sales of stone paper across the globe.

On the flip side, environment regulation on mining activities is considered a major issue likely to dampen the market growth throughout the assessment period. Moreover, the easy availability of substitutes is considered to inhibit the market growth globally.

Global Stone Paper Market: Segmental Analysis

The global stone paper market has been segmented on the basis of material used and application.

By mode of material used, the global stone paper market has been segmented into high-density polyethylene, calcium carbonate, and others.

By mode of application, the global stone paper market has been segmented into packaging paper, labeling paper, self-adhesive paper, and others. Among these, the packaging paper segment occupies a significant share owing to the increasing environmental concerns associated with the use of plastics, which has shifted the consumer preference towards opting for paper-based packaging. With strict mandates associated with deforestation in order to manufacture conventional products, the segment for packaging is considered to foster.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the stone paper market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW).

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to dominate the stone paper market throughout the appraisal period. The growth can be credited to the accelerating e-commerce platforms, rapidly increasing economies, and organized retails in this region. Moreover, low production cost, increasing disposable income, and a growing middle-class population have further spurred the market growth in this region.

The North American region is expected to showcase a significant growth rate during the assessment period owing to the technological advancements. Whereas, the European region is anticipated to occupy the second position owing to the high demand for packaging application in the European regions such as Germany and Russia.

Industry Updates

November 05, 2018: WestRock packaging manufacturer has recently acquired corrugated and paper packaging producer KapStone, in a deal worth $4.9 billion. KapStone produces corrugated packaging for consumer goods with the help of its Kraftpak line, and for their e-commerce delivery clients like Graze. WestRock has agreed to acquire all the outstanding shares in KapStone and has assumed $1.36 billion in net debt to finance the acquisition.

Competitive Dashboard

The noteworthy players operating the global stone paper market are Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Gaia-Concept BV, Sòluz Stone Paper S.A., Kapstone Paper, Parax Paper, Stone Paper Company Ltd., and Packaging Corporation.

