Coronavirus Infection Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2016-2024

Coronavirus is the type of virus that belongs to either of the two subfamilies, Coronavirinae or Torovirinae and it generally affects the respiratory tract of mammals. Coronavirus is thus called as it has a crown-like appearance and in Latin, the word ‘corona’ means crown. Human coronaviruses (HCoV) were discovered in the 1960s from the naval cavities of patients affected with common cold. These viruses cause a range of serious infections in humans from common cold to severe respiratory problems. Coronavirus is spread through droplets, i.e., by coughing or sneezing and there is a limited possibility that this large family of virus can also be spread by close contacts with an ability to pass from person to person. Sore throat, coughing, fever, respiratory infection and difficulty in breathing are some of the most common symptoms of coronavirus infection.

HCoV-229E : causes common cold, pneumonia, and bronchiolitis

: causes common cold, pneumonia, and bronchiolitis HCoV-OC43 : causes respiratory tract infection and pneumonia in infants

: causes respiratory tract infection and pneumonia in infants SARS-CoV : causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

: causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) New Haven CoV : causes Kawasaki disease, aneurysmsof the coronary arteries

: causes Kawasaki disease, aneurysmsof the coronary arteries HKU1-CoV : causes acute respiratory distress and bilateral pneumonia

: causes acute respiratory distress and bilateral pneumonia MERS-CoV (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus): causes bronchial infections

There are few coronavirus vaccines available in the market such as inactivated coronavirus vaccine, live attenuated coronavirus vaccine and S-Protein based coronavirus vaccine. Various precautions and therapeutic drugs can also be taken to prevent or minimize the effect of this fatal infection. Some of the precautions are as follows:

Standard precaution : hand hygiene, eye protection, disinfection of equipments etc.

: hand hygiene, eye protection, disinfection of equipments etc. Droplet precaution : Use of medical mask and restricted patient movement

: Use of medical mask and restricted patient movement Airborne precaution: Use of PPE (personal protective equipment), gloves etc.

Major driving factors for the growth of coronary infection market are increase in the rate of communicable diseases, disposable income in emerging countries, increasing number of hospitals, and rising health hygiene of individuals across geographies. Technological advancement and innovation about respiratory infection treatment has also triggered the growth of the coronary infection market. On the other hand, huge amount of capital involved in the market would most likely impede the growth of this market.

Some of the top major players operating in the coronavirus market are Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Protein Potential, LLC, AlphaVax, Inc., Synairgen plc, NanoViricides, Inc., GGeneCure, LLC and many others.

