Server Management Software (SMS) Market 2020 – 2023: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Analysis, Industry Profit Growth, Global Segments, Share and Size

Server Management Software Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the server management software market 2020 could garner exponential grounds between 2017 and 2023 (evaluation period). It is anticipated that despite the COVID-19 impact, the market can advance at a significant rate due to the rising uptake of server management software among SMEs/small and medium sized enterprises.

We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

MRFR experts believe the COVID-19 outbreak to be the cause for the downfall of the server management software market. Following SARS-CoV-2, supply chains were disrupted and the demand from several IT buyers dropped significantly, leading to revenue loss. Since businesses now are compelled to take up a higher number of cloud services post the pandemic, the demand for IT infrastructure has soared tremendously. This has helped the server management software market stay afloat despite the novel coronavirus, compared to other segments in the IT infrastructure.

Further, since the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the consumption of server management software has been higher across a number of end users in light of the rising use of the internet, social media and mobile devices. The internet usage has increased as the work from home model is now more prevalent, lectures are being conducted online, and people are streaming more at home for entertainment. Besides, medical appointments and fitness classes have also gone digital, following which an increasing number of cloud service providers and datacenter providers are adopting Server Management Software Market to mitigate any kind of server failure.

Since the server management software is largely deployed on cloud, the fast advancements in the cloud services can be in the market’s favor. Renowned vendors are jumping on the bandwagon to benefit from the opportunity and reach a better position in the market. For this, they are increasingly adopting effective strategies such as product launch, collaborations and partnerships. For instance, on 20 July 2020, AccelByte collaborated with AWS Partner Network/APN to provide their customers with advanced cloud hosting that is reliable, affordable and scalable. With the combination of AccelByte’s 24/7 monitored services and AWS’s servers, clients will be offered better session information.

Top Industry Players:

The top industry players include Server Density (UK), ManageEngine (U.S.), Infrascale (U.S.), Adaxes (U.S.), NEC Corporation (U.S.), BMC Software (U.S.), Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), SolarWinds MSP (Canada), Central Solutions (U.S.), Percona (U.S.), to name a few.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Server Management Software Market has been considered with respect to deployment, organization size and vertical. Deployment-wise segments in the report are cloud as well as on premise. The on-premise deployment segment can lead the global market in the near future, while the cloud deployment-based segment can observe growth at a higher rate on account of the rising uptake of cloud based technologies as well as applications among enterprises.

Depending on the organization size, the market segments can be small and medium enterprises or SMEs as well as large enterprises.

The vertical-based market sections include media & entertainment, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, education, BFSI, and more.

Regional Insight:

APAC/Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW or Rest of the World are the key markets for server management software across the world. While North America is the most significant market, APAC can accelerate at the fastest rate between 2017 and 2023.

North America has been the highest gainer in the global market, while Europe and APAC are closely behind. The most lucrative markets in the region are Canada and U.S/the United States, thanks to the frequent technical advancements along with the mounting awareness level with regard to server management software. Since North America has a well-developed IT infrastructure, the implementation of the latest technologies is quite fast compared to other regions, which also benefits the market. The high rate of digitization in the region also supports the server management software market.

The APAC market for server management software is witnessing top-notch growth, as a result of the fast expansion of the IT infrastructure combined with the rampant demand for effective server management software among the rising number of SMEs in India and China.

