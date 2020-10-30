Truck-as-a-Service Market 2020 Digital Retailing Acquires Prominence in Industry Worldwide

Though COID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have been rising in America, new-car and truck dealers have always been resilient in adverse situations such as recession, drastic fuel prices, and interest rate fluctuations. In such a scenario, digital retailing is gaining recognition, as truck dealers strive to meet customer demand. Digital retailing has provided clients with the flexibility to procure accurate trade appraisals and obtain bank approvals with precise payment information. This has eliminated the need to have in-person interaction with a dealership employees, which has become crucial, especially during the pandemic.

Analysts at the Transparency Market Research opine that truck dealers will continue to use digital retailing even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Many dealers have already adopted and implemented 100% virtual and digital sales processes and are reaping its benefits amidst the COVID-19 era. These factors are likely to drive the truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is playing a crucial role in making predictions about supply and demand in the truck-as-a-service market. Several startups are exploring business opportunities in this innovative business model. This is explains why the market is predicted to grow at an explosive CAGR of ~26% during the assessment period. Centralizing procedures and processes with the help of an appropriate ecosystem has helped to increase the operational efficiency of truck drivers and shippers.

With the help of truck-as-a-service platforms, truck drivers and carriers can optimize their time by gaining access to channels to find shipping demand. As such, the revenue of digital freight brokerage is anticipated to be the highest in the truck-as-a-service market among all service types. Digital freight brokers are using their own truck equipment pools to accelerate the movement of cargo.

Telematics has facilitated real-time communication, which is coupled with routing apps that help truck drivers to avoid delays and contributes toward fleet optimization. However, analyzing truck data to improve service operation can be challenging for fleet managers. Hence, companies in the truck-as-a-service market are developing smarter algorithms that overcome issues in data analysis.

