Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Farm Tire Market

According to the report, the global farm tire market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Europe is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2018 and 2025.

Increasing demand for agricultural products led by rising population across the globe is anticipated to be a major driver of the farm tires market during the forecast period. Moreover, encouraging government policies, such as subsidies on agricultural products and agricultural machinery, are estimated to trigger the adoption of farm tires.

Economic expansion has propelled the investment for the improvement of agricultural infrastructure across the globe, specifically across developing countries, which are witnessing heavy investment in agricultural equipment. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost farm tire market during the forecast period.

Growing population is projected to fuel the need for agricultural products in the next few years. Since automation is the only way to increase agricultural productivity and meet the requirements of the growing population; demand for agricultural machinery including tractors, harvesters, Implements, and others is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Bias tires can operate at lower speeds and are less susceptible to wear and tear from rocky terrain. Moreover, they are less expensive as compared to radial farm tires and therefore, currently, dominate the farm tire market.

In terms of region, the global farm tire market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Rise in agricultural activities, industrialization of agribusiness, along with the presence of major tire manufacturers and tractor and farm related equipment manufacturers in India and China are projected to boost the farm tire market during the forecast period.

