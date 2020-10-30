Global Label Printer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Label Printer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Label Printer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A label printer is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags). A label printer with built-in keyboard and display for stand-alone use (not connected to a separate computer) is often called a label maker. Label printers are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock. Common connectivity for label printers include RS-232 serial, Universal Serial Bus (USB), parallel, Ethernet and various kinds of wireless. Label printers have a wide variety of applications, including supply chain management, retail price marking, packaging labels, blood and laboratory specimen marking, and fixed assets management.

Flexible packaging printing via inline-style narrow web flexo presses is a growing market for label printers in North America. Slower growth in the label market segment, coupled with increased pricing pressures, contributes to traditional narrow web label converters seeking growth opportunities in the flexible packaging marketplace. Aided by the latest generation of state-of-the-art, multi-substrate narrow web flexo presses, these printers are afforded access to a wide variety of flexible packaging applications.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Label Printer Market

The global Label Printer market size is projected to reach US$ 568 million by 2026, from US$ 544.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3%% during 2021-2026.

Global Label Printer Scope and Segment

Label Printer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Label Printer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Afinia Label

Primera

NeuraLabel

iSys Label

Focus Label Ltd

Dantex

Epson

Allen Datagraph Systems, Inc

VALLOY INC

Colordyne Technologies

Durst

Electronics For Imaging, Inc

Domino Printing Sciences plc

FUJIFILM

Gallus

HP

Label Printer Breakdown Data by Type

Desktop Type

Industrial Type

Label Printer Breakdown Data by Application

Specialty, organic and gourmet foods and beverages

Wineries, breweries and distilleries

Cosmetics and personal care products

Private labelling

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Label Printer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Label Printer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Label Printer Market Share Analysis

