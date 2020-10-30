Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An axial piston pump is a positive displacement pump that has a number of pistons in a circular array within a cylinder block. It can be used as a stand-alone pump, a hydraulic motor or an automotive air conditioning compressor. Axial piston motors are available in swash plate or bent axis design for medium- and high-pressure applications.
Design upgradation and technical innovation have fueled the adoption of axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps in various end-user industries. Displacement-controlled actuators, hydraulic hybrid power trains, and continuous variable transmissions for mobile hydraulic machines are the latest technologies, which allow reduced emissions and fuel savings resulting to increase in the demand for the positive displacement of pumps and motors. Furthermore, stringent legislation and regulations regarding eco-friendly equipment, especially in the mobile hydraulics and industrial machinery have driven the demand for energy efficient, high pressure, high performance, and adaptable axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market
The global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ 1452 million by 2026, from US$ 1415.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4%% during 2021-2026.
Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Scope and Segment
Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bosch Rexroth Ltd.
Bondioli & Pavesi SPA
Bosch Rexroth AG
Danfoss Group
DTA (Damen Technical Agencies)
Eaton Corporation
HAWE Hydraulik SE
HYDAC
Hytec Group
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Poclain Hydraulics, Inc
Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors
Axial Piston Hydraulic Pumps
Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Automotive
Energy & Utility
Mining
Food & Beverages
Construction
Water Management
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Share Analysis
