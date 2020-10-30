Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fire sprinkler or sprinkler head is the component of a fire sprinkler system that discharges water when the effects of a fire have been detected, such as when a predetermined temperature has been exceeded. Automatic fire sprinklers operate at a predetermined temperature, utilizing a fusible element, a portion of which melts, or a frangible glass bulb containing liquid which breaks, allowing the plug in the orifice to be pushed out of the orifice by the water pressure in the fire sprinkler piping, resulting in water flow from the orifice.

The major reason for the growth of the fire sprinkler market is the increasing investment of companies to safeguard the infrastructure and to reduce the loss of life and property in different applications. Moreover, governments are formulating stringent norms for the installation of fire sprinklers in buildings, which is driving the demand for fire sprinkler services in commercial applications. The penetration level of fire sprinklers in the industrial vertical is also expected to witness a rapid growth as high fire risk is associated with various sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and energy & power. Flammable and combustible materials such as petroleum, crude oil, flammable gases (such as butane), coal, and many others are used in these sectors. As these materials are susceptible to fire, fire sprinkler systems are being installed in these sectors to prevent fires.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market

The global Automatic Fire Sprinklers market size is projected to reach US$ 701.4 million by 2026, from US$ 658.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Scope and Segment

Automatic Fire Sprinklers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Fire Sprinklers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

APi Group

Cosco Fire Protection

Tyco International

Adams Fire Protection

Heiser Logistics

Vfp Fire Systems

American Fire Technologies

Viking Group

Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

Grundfos

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Breakdown Data by Type

Wet Fire Sprinklers

Dry Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Fire Sprinklers

Preaction Fire Sprinklers

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Oil, Gas and mining

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transport and Logistics

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automatic Fire Sprinklers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automatic Fire Sprinklers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Share Analysis

