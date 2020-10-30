Global Dragline Excavator Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dragline Excavator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dragline Excavator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A dragline excavator is a piece of heavy equipment used in civil engineering and surface mining. Draglines fall into two broad categories: those that are based on standard, lifting cranes, and the heavy units which have to be built on-site. Most crawler cranes, with an added winch drum on the front, can act as a dragline. These units (like other cranes) are designed to be dismantled and transported over the road on flatbed trailers. Draglines used in civil engineering are almost always of this smaller, crane type. These are used for road, port construction, pond and canal dredging, and as pile driving rigs. These types are built by crane manufacturers such as Link-Belt and Hyster.
Dragline Excavator market is segmented by Type, and by Application.
Komatsu
Hitachi
Caterpillar
Kobelco
Sennebogen
Liebherr
Weserhütte
Bauer
Manitowoc
Link-Belt
Nobas
Northwest
Ruston Bucyrus
BelAZ
BEML
XEMC
HEC
Diesel-mechanical
Diesel-electric hybrid
Surface Mining
Sand Factory
Others
The Dragline Excavator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Dragline Excavator market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.
