Global Control Valve Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Control Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Control Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Control valves are used to regulate process variables, such as flow, temperature, pressure, and fluid level in the process industries including oil & gas, water management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and many others.

Control valves play an important role in increasing efficiency, safety, and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of control valves are constantly engaging in research and development activities to design their products in accordance with the changing requirements in various industries. The main drivers for the growth of control valves market are gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industry, the rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, and the ever increasing investment across all the process industries especially oil & gas industry. Additionally, the demand for control valves is expected to be high in the pharmaceutical industry. High energy demand integrated with growing population is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the period 2018-2025.

The global Control Valve market size is projected to reach US$ 6817.5 million by 2026, from US$ 6579.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3%% during 2021-2026.

Control Valve market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Control Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Emerson Electric

Flowserve Corporation

Metso Corporation

Pentair Plc

General Electric Company

Samson AG

MIL Control Limited

Crane Fluid Inc

IMI Plc

Velan Inc

Crane Co.

Control Valve Breakdown Data by Type

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve

Control Valve Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Power

Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Control Valve market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Control Valve market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

