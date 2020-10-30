Global Control Valve Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Control Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Control Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Control valves are used to regulate process variables, such as flow, temperature, pressure, and fluid level in the process industries including oil & gas, water management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and many others.
Control valves play an important role in increasing efficiency, safety, and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of control valves are constantly engaging in research and development activities to design their products in accordance with the changing requirements in various industries. The main drivers for the growth of control valves market are gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industry, the rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, and the ever increasing investment across all the process industries especially oil & gas industry. Additionally, the demand for control valves is expected to be high in the pharmaceutical industry. High energy demand integrated with growing population is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the period 2018-2025.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Control Valve Market
The global Control Valve market size is projected to reach US$ 6817.5 million by 2026, from US$ 6579.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3%% during 2021-2026.
Global Control Valve Scope and Segment
Control Valve market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Control Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Emerson Electric
Flowserve Corporation
Metso Corporation
Pentair Plc
General Electric Company
Samson AG
MIL Control Limited
Crane Fluid Inc
IMI Plc
Velan Inc
Crane Co.
Control Valve Breakdown Data by Type
Pneumatic Control Valve
Hydraulic Control Valve
Electrical Control Valve
Control Valve Breakdown Data by Application
Electrical Power
Oil and Gas
Water &Waste-water Management
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Mining
Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Control Valve market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Control Valve market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Control Valve Market Share Analysis
