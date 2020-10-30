Smart Healthcare Products Market : Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Smart Healthcare Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global smart healthcare products market was valued at US$ 37.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027.

global pr smart healthcare products market

Overview

Smart healthcare products enhance patient treatment and improve outcomes related to diagnostic tools along with improving their quality of life. These products come with embedded sensor technologies, communication, and data analytics techniques.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9437

Smart healthcare products are usually used for physical monitoring of an individual for the diagnosis and ongoing disease treatment.

North America dominated the global smart healthcare products market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Key factors attributing to its large share include favorable government initiatives, such as the implementation of the U.S. Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in 2009, which provided nearly US$ 64,000 to each healthcare practitioner who has adopted electronic health record systems.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for smart healthcare products and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Smart healthcare products with IoT applications and Greater role of government in developing smart healthcare ecosystem to Drive Market

Advancements in sensors and the availability of IoT innovation are permitting medical equipment and healthcare hardware to gather, record and segment information that was not accessible in past.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9437

Nowadays, smart healthcare gadgets are remote powered and can be utilized to monitor and gather patient data who are suffering from various medicinal syndromes.

Such critical data is also accessible to patients, and in addition medical groups can also gain access to it at any time and by using various platforms, such as smart phones or PCs.

Additionally, governments’ significant and developing part as payer, controller, and market-shaper in the worldwide smart healthcare division cannot be downplayed.

In many nations, governing authorities are major the funder and supplier of medicinal services for its population; this is an exceptionally costly obligation, as population is increasing.

Globally, various governments are implementing expansive changes by cutting expenses and enhancing the nature of their medical services frameworks.

These factors are expected to drive the smart healthcare products during the forecast period.

Smart Pill Segment to Grow at a Faster Rate during the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the global smart healthcare products market has been divided into smart syringe, smart pills, RFID smart cabinets, and electronic health record.

The smart pill segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Increased patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is considered as a major factor that would serve as a gateway for the growth of smart pills segment during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global smart healthcare products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global smart healthcare products market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global smart healthcare products market in 2018. Its dominance can be attributed to increase in prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are becoming more common in Canada, and healthcare providers are investing more heavily in IT to account for the impending growth in demand for healthcare

The rise of the aging population is another reason to increase investments in healthcare IT, boosting the demand for smart healthcare products in North America

The smart healthcare products market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Competitive Landscape

The global smart healthcare products market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Epic System Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., eClinicalWorks, CapsoVision, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, TAGSYS, among others.

The global smart healthcare products market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Product TypeSmart Syringe

Smart Pills

RFID Smart Cabinets

Electronic Health Record

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by ApplicationHealth Data Storage and Exchange

Monitoring and Treatment

Inventory Management

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by RegionNorth America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-number-of-accidents-and-injuries-to-drive-adoption-of-wound-closure-strips-market-valuation-to-rise-up-to-us446-3-mn-by-2027-end-finds-tmr-301019647.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/opioid-tolerance-treatment-market-alpha2-adrenoceptor-agonists-to-lead-the-product-category/