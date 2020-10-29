Automotive Overhead Console Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Automotive Overhead Console: Introduction
- Automotive overhead console has a wide range of applications including holding of lighting devices and also providing navigation-related information in the vehicle. Increase in demand for driver monitoring system in a vehicle, which requires an overhead console, is likely to boost the global automotive overhead console market.
Key Drivers of Automotive Overhead Console Market
- Rise in vehicle production integrated with increasing number of comfort features is likely to propel the automotive overhead Console market across the globe. Growing consumer preference for sunroofs in vehicles is anticipated to boost the automotive overhead console market across the globe. Rise in demand for spacious interior in the vehicle is prompting vehicle manufacturers to install overhead console in their vehicles, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive overhead console market across the globe.
- Rise in demand for comfort features in vehicles is likely to further boost the automotive overhead console market across the globe. Expansion of the automotive aftermarket across the globe is projected to propel the automotive overhead console market across the globe. Rise in preference among consumers for elegant vehicle interiors is anticipated to fuel the automotive overhead console market across the globe.
Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive overhead console market
- Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive overhead console market due to a rise in the demand for vehicles across the globe. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Valeo and Continental AG who have major facilities that undertake research & development on console, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive overhead console market across the globe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive overhead console market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Increase in demand for electric vehicles across the region due to enactment of stringent vehicle emission norms is likely to fuel the automotive overhead console market across the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive overhead Console market in Asia Pacific.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the business world on an unprecedented scale. It has led to the closure of businesses, stoppage of factory outputs, and the disruption to global manufacturing industries and their supply networks, which is likely to restrain the automotive overhead console market across Europe and Asia Pacific.