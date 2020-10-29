Proximity Marketing Market 2020 – 2023: COVID – 19 Analysis, Industry Segments, Size, Key Players, Emerging Technologies, Business Trends and Regional Forecast

Proximity Marketing Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) affirms that the proximity marketing market 2020 can be worth approximately USD 52 Billion by the year 2023. MRFR also expects the market growth rate to be 28% between 2017 and 2023 (review period).

With the rising ubiquity of mobile devices across the world and the increasing dependency on them for accessing digital content, the proximity marketing market can gain considerable impetus in the very near future. Proximity Marketing Market extensive use of cellular technology to connect with mobile-device users that are in the proximity to the business. These offer marketers massive amounts of data and are quite simple to set-up, which increases their uptake in the market.

Marketers mostly capitalize on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology to send various marketing messages to those who are close by and are interested in making a purchase. These strategies are generally adopted by services like maintenance, application support, consulting, integration and deployment. Such strategies can be leveraged by organizations in a variety of sectors including media and entertainment, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, to list a few.

The intensifying competition between vendors in different industries combined with the increasing focus on business intelligence (BI) induces major growth of the proximity marketing industry. The increasing availability of analytical and spatial data tools also favors the market. The market also benefits from the rising sales of smartphones and the fast track advancements and innovations in proximity technologies. The rising penetration of the GPS Geofencing market, owing to the technology’s ability to help users send push notifications to customers that are close to their stores can also result in strong market growth in the ensuing period.

The COVID-19 pandemic disruption is estimated to transform the Proximity Marketing Market in the years to come drastically, and its after-effects will be persistently seen in the years ahead. The MRFR report on the Proximity Marketing Market meticulously tracks the COVID-19 pandemic effect for the years ahead. Moreover, the precise analysis of drivers and restraints in a post-COVID-19 market offers a coherent understanding of future growth cues.

Top Contenders:

The top contenders in the proximity marketing industry are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Bluvision Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Estimote Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), ROXIMITY (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Proxama PLC (U.K.), and more.

Market Segmentation:

The proximity marketing industry has been broadly studied; with the primary segments highlighted in the report include component, technology and application.

The main components covered in the report include hardware, service and software.

The types of proximity marketing technology are Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS Geofencing, BLE Beacon, Wi-Fi, and others. The BLE beacons-based proximity marketing can register signficant growth in the upcoming period, because of their rising use in multi-channel marketing as well sa product distribution within the retail industry.

Application areas of proximity marketing technology are BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, infrastructural, among others.

Regional Outlook:

The regional study of the proximity marketing market covers Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America has taken the lead in the global market, thanks to the presence of a large number of proximity marketing vendors and the high penetration of smartphones. The increasing use of mobile web, mobile internet and the emergence of high-speed networks like 4G also boosts the regional market growth. The extensive deployment of cutting-edge technologies in the advertisement and retail sectors also induced industry expansion in the region.

APAC is the fastest progressing market for proximity marketing, on account of the growing investments by emerging countries in the technology. The rising use of smartphones as well as mobile internet also drives the deployment of proximity marketing among firms to reach a higher number of customers. Surge in technological development within location-based services, increasing use of beacons, and the surging requirement for better customer services also add to the market strength.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/proximity-marketing-market-3909

