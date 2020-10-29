Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Oil Condensing Boiler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil Condensing Boiler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil condensing boilers are water heaters fueled by oil. They achieve high efficiency (typically greater than 90% on the higher heating value) by condensing water vapour in the exhaust gases and so recovering its latent heat of vaporisation, which would otherwise have been wasted. This condensed vapour leaves the system in liquid form, via a drain. In many countries, the use of condensing boilers is compulsory or encouraged with financial incentives.

The global Oil Condensing Boiler market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Oil Condensing Boiler market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Condensing Boiler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KD Navien

Wayne Combustion

Grant

Titan

Worcester

Viessmann

Hoval Italia

De Dietrich Heating

Saint Roch

Ygnis

WOLF

IBC Heiztechnik

MHG Heating

Weishaupt

Hurst Boiler & Welding

ZDB GROUP

August Brotje GmbH

ELCO

FERROLI

Mistral Boilers

Firebird Heating Solutions

Warmflow

Daikin

Oil Condensing Boiler Breakdown Data by Type

Internal

External

Oil Condensing Boiler Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Light Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Oil Condensing Boiler market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Oil Condensing Boiler market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

