Eco-friendly Furniture Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The concept of eco-friendly has been expanding in scope for furniture manufacturers and buyers. The aim of proponents of eco-friendly furniture is to adopt materials and processes that put minimal impact on the environment. As a simple, plain concept that may imply that certified sustainable wood comprising reclaimed and natural materials are used in making furniture and accessories. In another vein, stakeholders in the eco-friendly furniture market reiterate the growing important of furniture that stay away from landfill, thus decreasing the burden on recyclability infrastructure. In more expansive sense, it may mean responsible production practices may come under the ambit of earth-friendly products in the eco-friendly furniture market. Also, the concept includes the use of earth-friendly packaging and glues and varnishes used are eco-friendly.

The study provides a detailed assessment of the competitive scenario, focusing on dynamics that shape these dynamics such as entry barriers, intensity of competition, winning imperatives for established players in the eco-friendly furniture market.

Intensifying gesture toward environmental protection is a key driver for the consumer demand in the eco-friendly furniture market. Growing demand for eco-friendly furnishings for living rooms is one of the factors robustly boosting the uptake of eco-friendly furniture. The growing attraction of green housing projects among the millennial and generation Z consumers is spurring the popularity of eco-friendly furniture. In the wake of mass deforestation, green furniture options are expected to gain traction. Cradle-to-cradle design is one of the recyclable trends in the eco-friendly furniture market.

Demand for eco-friendly packaging and distancing from single-use plastics are key trends boosting the eco-friendly furniture market. The growing popularity of furnishings bereft if volatile organic compounds (VOCs) has bolstering the prospects. Over the past few years eco-friendly furniture market has made huge strides on the back of growing adoption of such furniture in offices and commercial spaces in developed and developing nations.

Eco-friendly furniture market has been witnessing sizable opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America has seen the trend gathering vast momentum on the back of consumers becoming more earth-conscious. Rising demand for eco-friendly residential constructions for families in developed regions is also spurring the overall prospects in the market. The constant entry of new players has also kept the North America increasingly lucrative.

