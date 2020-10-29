Bathroom Products Market 2020 Future Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2030

The bathroom tech is helping to contain COVID-19 (coronavirus). Manufacturers in the bathroom products market are experiencing a rise in sales of touch-free bathroom fixtures such as faucets, commodes, and lavatories that help to stay away from the virus. However, like most markets, even companies in the bathroom products market are facing a demand shortage for products, since the spending capacity of the population worldwide has seen a decline over the past few months of 2020. Thus, manufacturers are focusing their distribution in countries where the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall of gloom globally, people are fearing using public washrooms and even residential bathrooms. Thus, business owners who wish to bring their business activities in motion can opt to install touch-free washroom tools. Similar to OYO Rooms marketing their properties as sanitized stay, the hospitality industry can invest in touch-free bathroom fixtures to earn the faith of guests.

The concept of personalized bathroom ideas is gaining momentum in the bathroom products market. Manufacturers are offering comprehensive planning services for its customers to integrate thought-provoking details in bath fittings.

The market for bathroom products in India is witnessing a significant change in the designs of bath fittings in commercial spaces and posh areas of metro cities. Stakeholders in the hospitality industry are becoming conscious that lavish bath spaces add an aesthetic appeal to rooms and result in repeat customers. As such, international companies are making giant strides to provide state-of-the-art bath fittings and sanitary ware to Indian customers.

Manufacturers in the bathroom products market are increasing the availability of products that minimize a building’s resource consumption and overall ecological impact. Jaguar Group— a manufacturer of luxury modern bathroom products in India has launched GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment)-certified bathroom products that help minimize a building’s resource consumption. Environment-friendly products are gaining popularity in the bathroom products market, where the market is expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.

Elite, premium, and value-for-money bathroom products are suiting various income groups worldwide. Companies are adopting the advanced rubit technology that increases the longevity of shower products. This technology eliminates the issue of lime scale deposits on the shower face. Manufacturers are also facilitating thermo insulation in shower systems to prevent heating up of the shower body.

Companies in the bathroom products market are raising the bar for style and innovation in bathroom furniture. As such, Kohler’s Tailored Vanity Collection is being highly publicized in the bathroom products market, as the company is acquiring the right skill for meticulous craftsmanship for bathroom furniture. Manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to develop vanity tops, hardware, and other bathroom accessories such as trash cans to unlock revenue opportunities.

