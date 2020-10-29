Orthopedics Market Increasing Demand, Current Growth Rate, Future Outlook and Forecast to 2030

Orthopedics Market: Overview

Strides in the orthopedics market have been primarily driven by changing demographic profile of patient populations and advances made in orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedics emerged as a new specialty around the world over the past five decades. Concomitant research in biomaterials, biomechanics, electrophysiology, and molecular biology has expanded the horizon of the orthopedics market.

Orthopedics Market: Key Developments

Rise in surgical practices pertaining to musculoskeletal systems such as healing of fractures and disease is expanding the growth of the orthopedics market. In recent years, a growing number of surgeons are giving due attention to development and testing of new orthopedics technology.

The orthopedics market has evolved on the back of the increasing focus of healthcare systems on the prevention of musculoskeletal diseases in aging population. Consistent rise in increase in life expectancy in developed as well as developing world has boosted the prospects in the orthopedics market. Rapid pace of urbanization along with poor road safety and driving standards is fueling new developments in orthopedics market. Strides in anaesthesia and critical care are opening new avenues for surgeons and manufacturers.

Orthopedics Market: Regional Assessment

The advent of biologically active agents has paved way to new treatment avenues in the developmental and genetic disease, thereby boosting the orthopedics market. Rising burden of orthopedic diseases in developed countries has spurred new research in the global orthopedics market. North America has been a highly lucrative market.

However, developed nations and developing nations are seeing widening of the disease profiles. Hence, this may restrict global research on the common problems faced by orthopedic surgeons. A dissimilar clinical disease profile in terms of fractures may have restrained the creation of new avenues in the orthopedics market. Nevertheless, researchers in developing regions are leaning on appreciating new directions of research. Expanding body of research on implant and biomaterials is also opening new vistas in the orthopedics market.

