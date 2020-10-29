Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2020-2027

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Introduction

A software defined radio (SDR) is a radio communication system where the hardware components which are deployed into a radio are replaced by software on a personal computer or embedded system. The software defined radio (SDR) consists of a personal computer equipped with a sound card or other analog-to-digital converter, headed by some form of RF front end.

Software defined radios (SDR)s are the radios within which the physical layer functions are software defined, partially or completely. Some of the related technologies of software defined radios (SDR)s are adaptive radio, and cognitive radio. Software defined radios (SDR)s eliminate the risk of hardware replacement or customization according to the needs of the customer.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market – Dynamics

Reduction in Cost

Adoption of hardware based radio systems is reducing with the increased adoption of software defined radios (SDR). Traditional hardware based radio devices limit cross-functionality and can only be modified through physical intervention which increases the production cost and reduces the flexibility. The cost of modification and customization of the system has reduced with software defined radios (SDRs), which is driving the growth of the market. Software defined radios (SDRs) have also reduced the development costs drastically.

Increase in Flexibility

Software defined radio (SDR) has significant portions of an RF system which are governed by software, it follows that significant portions of the system’s functionality can be refined, modified, or even overhauled simply by downloading a new program file. The refinement and modification can be done on the existing software which reduces the cost as well as increases the scope of application of software defined radios (SDRs)

Extensive Software Development and Complicated PCB Design Hampering Growth of the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market

Software defined radios (SDRs) generally require extensive software development and a complicated PCB design. This requires expertise and strong knowledge of PCB designing and software development as well as strong network infrastructure within the country. Many Asian countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia which hold more than half of the world’s population do not have proper network infrastructure; this could hamper the growth of the market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market

In terms of region, the global software defined radio (SDR) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global software defined radio (SDR) market during the forecast period, due to developed network infrastructure in North America compared to other regions.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, a National Instruments brand i.e. Ettus Research announced the development of USRP E320 software defined radio (SDR). This radio offers four times more FPGA resources compared to its predecessor, the USRP E31x device.

Lime Microsystems Ltd.

Established in 2005, Lime Microsystems Ltd. has expertise in field programmable RF (FPRF) transceivers, SDR platforms, and ecosystem technology for the next generation of wireless broadband systems. The company provides both system and device level technology. The company provides such an advanced communication technology which can be set and reconfigured to run on any wireless communications frequency and mobile standard.

National Instruments

Established in 1976, National Instruments is a provider of design solutions to wireless communication systems. The company is the producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Annually, the company serves over 3,500 companies across the globe, generating revenue of US$ 1.3 Billion in year 2018.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Segmentation

The global software defined radio (SDR) market can be segmented based on:

End-use

Industry

Region

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by End-use

Based on end-use, the global software defined radio (SDR) market can be divided into:

Personal

Commercial Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise



Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Industry

Based on industry, the global software defined radio (SDR) market can be segregated into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Media & Entertainment

Food & Beverages

IT & ITES

Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace, Transportation)

Regional analysis of the global software defined radio (SDR) market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

