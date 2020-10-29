Public Cloud Storage Services Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2027

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Introduction

Public cloud storage services are cost-effective and offer scalability, reliability and performance benefits. Using public cloud storage services lets organizations offload management tasks and the costs associated with supporting physical hardware to an external provider. An organization’s data is stored in the provider’s data center and the provider manages and maintains all facets of the data center, including power, cooling and server maintenance. As a result, organizations don’t have to worry about archive planning, implementing security practices or conducting resource planning for future data growth.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26570

Public cloud storage services are also cost-effective; organizations pay only for the resources they use. Public cloud storage services provides a scalable and agile environment for businesses to increase or decrease storage on demand. Organizations use the public cloud to store both structured and unstructured data. Many applications that have made their way to the cloud — such as those that use back-end databases or structured data — handle data from applications that tie directly into cloud database services. This type of cloud storage environment is appealing to companies that are either just starting out and don’t want to purchase hardware or that are looking for scalable storage that doesn’t require a large capital expenditure.

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the major driving factors of public cloud storage services market are that the companies that are just starting out, need not worry about the expenses involved in maintaining their own data center. These companies can take public cloud storage services on rent from any of the providers of cloud storage services. In addition to this, the companies need to pay only as per their usage at the end of the month, once they have availed the cloud storage services, hence they don’t need to invest beforehand. Also, customer can select the media type, volume size, and maximum IOPS and throughput per volume and per instance depending upon their requirement. Hence the public cloud storage services vendors offers flexibility in choosing a plan, which makes it easier for the customers/enterprises to avail services as per their requirement.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26570

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Software-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in Public Cloud Storage Services market are: Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AT&T, Google, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verizon Enterprise and Rackspace Inc. These companies are focused towards innovating and enhancing their existing solutions in order to increase their market share in Public Cloud Storage Services market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26570

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com