Global Dicing Blade Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dicing Blade market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dicing Blade market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dicing Blades are expendable tools used with dicing and cutting saws to groove, cut, and dice silicon, compound semiconductors, glass, ceramics, crystals, and almost any other material.

Dicing Blade is mainly classified into the following types: Hub Dicing Blades and Hubless Dicing Blades. These two types take up about 96.6% of the total in 2017 in Global. DISCO has a certain amount of production of steel core blades.

Dicing Blade is mainly used for cutting Semiconductors, Glass, Ceramics, Crystals, etc. Different applications need different sizes of Dicing Blades.

The Dicing Blade industry concentration is very high; only a few companies in the world are producing Dicing Blades, such as DISCO, ADT, K&S, UKAM, Ceiba, Shanghai Sinyang, etc. The giant manufacturer DISCO has a long history and unshakable status in this field which occupies 72.90% of the total revenue in Global in 2017.

China is one of the largest consumption countries of Dicing Blade in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Other main consumption countries are Japan, Korea, USA, etc. The market size of Europe is much smaller.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies such as DISCO prefers setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Other giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dicing Blade Market

In 2019, the global Dicing Blade market size was US$ 306 million and it is expected to reach US$ 374.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Dicing Blade Scope and Market Size

Dicing Blade market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dicing Blade market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dicing Blade market is segmented into

Hub Dicing Blades

Hubless Dicing Blades

Other

Segment by Application, the Dicing Blade market is segmented into

Semiconductors

Glass

Ceramics

Crystals

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dicing Blade Market Share Analysis

Dicing Blade market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dicing Blade product introduction, recent developments, Dicing Blade sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DISCO

ADT

K&S

UKAM

Ceiba

Shanghai Sinyang

…

