Global Hole Saw Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hole Saw market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hole Saw market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hole saw (also styled holesaw), also known as a hole cutter, is a saw blade of annular (ring) shape, whose annular kerf creates a hole in the workpiece without having to cut up the core material. It is used in a drill. Hole saws typically have a pilot drill bit at their center to keep the saw teeth from walking. The fact that a hole saw creates the hole without needing to cut up the core often makes it preferable to twist drills or spade drills for relatively large holes (especially those larger than 25 millimeters (1.0 inch)). The same hole can be made faster and using less power.

Leading manufacturers in the industry include Bosch, Milwaukee Tool and Wisecraft, which accounted for 13.43%, 10.99% and 8.83% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, reaching 32.94% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hole Saw Market

In 2019, the global Hole Saw market size was US$ 292.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 377.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Hole Saw Scope and Market Size

Hole Saw market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hole Saw market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hole Saw market is segmented into

Bi-Metal

Carbide

Diamond

Others

In 2019, bi-metal hole saw accounted for 41.97% of the global hole saw revenue market.

Segment by Application, the Hole Saw market is segmented into

Metal

Wood

Ceramic(Glass)

Others

Metal application is the largest application field which account for about 57.58% market share in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hole Saw Market Share Analysis

Hole Saw market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hole Saw product introduction, recent developments, Hole Saw sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch

Milwaukee Tool

Wisecraft

Starrett

Hilti

Dewalt

Makita

Rigid

Greenlee

LENOX Tools

M.K. Morse

Disston Tools

Wilh Putsch

EAB Tool

Irwin Tools

Sutton Tools

