Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorescence-lifetime imaging microscopy or FLIM is an imaging technique for producing an image based on the differences in the exponential decay rate of the fluorescence from a fluorescent sample. It can be used as an imaging technique in confocal microscopy, two-photon excitation microscopy, and multiphoton tomography.

The classification of fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy includes time-domain type, frequency-domain type and others type; and the proportion of time-domain type in 2016 is about 52%.

Fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy is widely used in biology & medical, academic institutes, chemical industry and other field. The most proportion of fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy is biology & medical, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 36%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy, with a production market share nearly 40% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is intense. Leica, Olympus, Zeiss, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market

In 2019, the global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market size was US$ 176.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 237.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Scope and Market Size

Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market is segmented into

Time-Domain

Frequency-Domain

Others

Segment by Application, the Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market is segmented into

Biology & Medical

Academic Institutes

Chemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market Share Analysis

Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy product introduction, recent developments, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Leica

Olympus

Zeiss

Becker & Hickl

HORIBA

PicoQuant

Bruker

Nikon

Lambert

Jenlab

