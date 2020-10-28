Global Docks Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Docks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Docks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Docks market, in computing and video gaming, is a docking station or dock provides a simplified way of “plugging-in” an electronic device such as the tablet-like hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch and laptop computer to common peripherals. Because a wide range of dockable devices—from mobile telephones to wireless mice—have different connectors, power signaling, and uses, docks are not standardized and are therefore often designed with a specific make and model of a device in mind.

A dock can allow some laptop computers to become a substitute for a desktop computer, without sacrificing the mobile computing functionality of the machine. Portable computers can dock and undock hot, cold or standby, depending on the capabilities of the system. In a cold dock or undock, one completely shuts the computer down before docking/undocking. In a hot dock or undock, the computer remains running when docked/undocked. Standby docking or undocking, an intermediate style used in some designs, allows the computer to be docked/undocked while powered on, but requires that it be placed into a sleep mode prior to docking/undocking.

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Docks mainly concentrate in North America and China, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Docks, Acer and Apple take the global market share of more than 35%, other key manufacturers include Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc. The production of Docks increased from 27424.6 K Units in 2012 to 36829.7 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.57%.

Docks can be classified as three types, such as USB-C Docks, Wireless Docks, others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 13.21% of the Docks market is USB-C Docks, 16.52% is Wireless Docks, 70.27% divided among others in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements, these industries will need more Docks. So, Docks has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of electronics and development of Docks, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Docks Market

In 2019, the global Docks market size was US$ 6056.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6230.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Docks Scope and Market Size

Docks market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Docks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Docks market is segmented into

Wireless Docks

USB-C dock

Others

Segment by Application, the Docks market is segmented into

Laptop

Desktop

Tablet

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Docks Market Share Analysis

Docks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Docks product introduction, recent developments, Docks sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Acer

Apple

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Intel

Toshiba

Plugable

Sumsung

HUAWEI

ASUS

Microsoft

Kensington

SilverStone

Targus

