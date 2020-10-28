Global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plasma pretreatment is the key enabler technology for microfine cleaning, surface activation and plasma coating of nearly all kinds of materials – from plastics, metals and glass to cardboard, textiles and composites. More and more conventional industrial pretreatment methods are being replaced by plasma technology in order to make processes more effective and environmentally friendly.

Plasma Surface Preparation Machines industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 43.60% of the total output of global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines in 2016. Nordson MARCH is the world leading manufacturer in global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market with the market share of 18.66%, in terms of revenue.

In 2019, the global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market size was US$ 348.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 412.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market is segmented into

Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Surface Preparation Machines

Low Pressure/Vacuum Plasma Surface Preparation Machines

Segment by Application, the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market is segmented into

Automotive

Electronics

PCB

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plasma Surface Preparation Machines product introduction, recent developments, Plasma Surface Preparation Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nordson MARCH

bdtronic

Diener electronic

AcXys Technologies

Europlasma

ME.RO

Tantec

Plasmatreat

Plasma Etch

PINK GmbH Thermosysteme

Kalwar Group

Arcotec

Shenzhen OKSUN

