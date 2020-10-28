Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.
Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.
The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market
In 2019, the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market size was US$ 2498.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5931.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Scope and Market Size
Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented into
Center Pivot
Lateral Move
Solid Set
Others
Segment by Application, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented into
Agricultural Crops
Nursery Crops
Lawns & Gardens
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
Mechanized Irrigation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mechanized Irrigation Systems product introduction, recent developments, Mechanized Irrigation Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Valmont Industries
Lindsay Corporation
Rivulis Irrigation
The Toro Company
Jain Irrigation Systems
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
T-L Irrigation
EPC Industries
Alkhorayef Group
Reinke Manufacturing Company
Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company
Bauer GmbH
