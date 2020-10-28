In this report, the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-mechanized-irrigation-systems-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.

The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market

In 2019, the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market size was US$ 2498.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5931.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Scope and Market Size

Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented into

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Others

Segment by Application, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented into

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis

Mechanized Irrigation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mechanized Irrigation Systems product introduction, recent developments, Mechanized Irrigation Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-mechanized-irrigation-systems-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com