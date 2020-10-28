Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Power Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Power Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more.

Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Industrial Power Tool market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Industrial Power Tool in 2017.

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Industrial Power Tool, including Lithium-Ion Battery, Ni-Cad Battery, NiMH Battery and Other. And Lithium-Ion Battery is the main type for Industrial Power Tool, and the Lithium-Ion Battery reached a sales volume of approximately 142.74 M Unit in 2017, with 55.65% of global sales volume.

Industrial Power Tool technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Power Tools Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Power Tools market size was US$ 26780 million and it is expected to reach US$ 41820 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Power Tools Scope and Market Size

Industrial Power Tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Power Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Power Tools market is segmented into

Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Other

Segment by Application, the Industrial Power Tools market is segmented into

Construction Field

Industry Field

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Power Tools Market Share Analysis

Industrial Power Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Power Tools product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Power Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

