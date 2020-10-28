Global Vacuum Furnaces Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Vacuum Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vacuum Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vacuum furnace is a kind of industrial furnaces can offer the near vacuum state by electric heating elements. They are mainly used in aerospace, tool & die, power generation, automotive and commercial heat treatment industries and so on.
The largest consumption area is Europe and North America, with advanced aerospace and automotive industry leading the market. Europe and North America are much matured market, mergers and acquisitions accelerated this process. For emerging economies, like China and India, vacuum furnace technology is rapidly improving.
Although sales of vacuum furnace brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacuum Furnaces Market
In 2019, the global Vacuum Furnaces market size was US$ 757.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 934.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Vacuum Furnaces Scope and Market Size
Vacuum Furnaces market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Vacuum Furnaces market is segmented into
Vacuum quench furnaces
Vacuum brazing furnaces
Vacuum carburizing furnaces
Other
Segment by Application, the Vacuum Furnaces market is segmented into
Aerospace
Automotive
Tool & die
Power generation
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Furnaces Market Share Analysis
Vacuum Furnaces market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Vacuum Furnaces product introduction, recent developments, Vacuum Furnaces sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ipsen
ALD Vacuum Technologies
Tenova
ECM
Seco/Warwick
IHI(Hayes)
Centorr Vacuum Industries
Solar Mfg
GM
C.I. Hayes
Chugai-ro
Vac Aero
Huahaizhongyi
BVF
Hengjin
Huarui
ULVAC
Huaxiang
Jiayu
