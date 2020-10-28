Global Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gear Hobbing Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gear Hobbing Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gear hobbing machine is a type of machine tool for cutting gear teeth in gear blanks or for cutting worm, spur, or helical gears. Gear hobbing machine is also usually known as hobber.

Globally, the gear hobbing machine industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of gear hobbing machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises, like Gleason, Liebherr, CHMTI, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and EMAG are well-known for the wonderful performance of their hobbing machine and related services. At the same time, Europe and USA are remarkable in the global gear hobbing machine industry because of their technology status of gear hobbing machine.

The consumption volume of gear hobbing machine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of gear hobbing machine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of gear hobbing machine is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Although the market competition of gear hobbing machine is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of gear hobbing machine and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

In 2019, the global Gear Hobbing Machine market size was US$ 613.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 735.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Gear Hobbing Machine Scope and Market Size

Gear Hobbing Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gear Hobbing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gear Hobbing Machine market is segmented into

Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine

Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machine

Segment by Application, the Gear Hobbing Machine market is segmented into

Automobile Industry

Engineering Machinery Industry

Aerospace Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gear Hobbing Machine Market Share Analysis

Gear Hobbing Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gear Hobbing Machine product introduction, recent developments, Gear Hobbing Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Liebherr

CHMTI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

EMAG

Yingkou Guanhua

HAMAI Company

Bourn & Koch

FFG Werke

Premier

Nanjing No.2

Aeromech Technologies

OLI

LUREN

Monnier + Zahner

