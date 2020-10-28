Global Kitchen Hood Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Kitchen Hood market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Kitchen Hood market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.
First, the concentration degree of Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.
Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.
As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, who has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador.
The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, European, Middle East and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large amount of exports due to its geographic advantage.
We tend to believe this industry now is very mature, and the Consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be small increase in gross margin.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kitchen Hood Market
In 2019, the global Kitchen Hood market size was US$ 8622.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10070 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Kitchen Hood Scope and Market Size
Kitchen Hood market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kitchen Hood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
