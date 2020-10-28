Golf Bags Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Golf bags are used by golfers to carry golf equipment such as clubs, balls, gloves, and other accessories. Earlier, golfers did not have many options in golf bags, forcing them to heave around extremely heavy golf bags. Now, golf bag manufacturers are designing light-weight and water-proof bags for golfers. The different types of golf bags available in the market include cart bags, stand bags, staff bags, and carry bags.

Rapid increase in popularity of golf as a sport in emerging economies such as South Korea, Japan, and China is projected to lead to rising usage of golf bags in the near future. Increasing participation of female golfers is also a positive sign for the expansion and growth of the golf bags market. Consumers are exploring a wide range of golf bags made of different materials such as leather available in the market. Increase in golf tourism is also anticipated to be a prominent reason that may surge the sale of golf bags during the forecast period.

Rising trend of selling golf bags and other exclusive range of golf equipment and accessories through online portals, especially company-owned websites and e-commerce websites as well as by regional or local online retailers across the world is anticipated to offer huge opportunities for producers, suppliers, and retailers of golf bags during the forecast period. Manufacturers and distributors are also offering discounts and attractive schemes to drive the sale of golf bags and to enhance the profitability of their business.

Geographically, the global golf bags market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the golf bags market in 2019. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rising popularity of golf and sale of golf equipment in the U.S., and Canada.

Some of the key players operating in the global golf bags market include:

Callaway Golf Company

Acushnet Company

Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc.

TaylorMade Golf, Ltd.

Mizuno Golf

Dongguan Fortune Golf Handbag Co., Ltd

VESSEL

Real Leather Studio

BELDING

Forgan St Andrews

