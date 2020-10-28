Stuffed and Plush Toys Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Vast rise in trend of gifting for various occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, and New Year is anticipated to account for continued sales in the stuffed and plush toys market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. In addition, changing tradition of gifting stuffed toys in place of traditional gifts for festive occasions is adding a new dimension to the growth of stuffed and plush toys market.

Key parameters based on which the stuffed and plush toys market is divided are product type, sales channel, stuffing material, and region.

The report is an all-important tool for valuable insights on the stuffed and plush toys market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. The report covers growth trends, opportunities, and regional outlook at length and how these aspects are expected to important to delineate the growth trajectory of the stuffed and plush toys market over the forecast period. Further, the report throws light on growth strategies of prominent players and how new participants can benefit for establishing in the stuffed and plush toys market.

Product innovation for integrating with technology is the key focus of large players in the highly competitive stuffed and plush toys market. Besides being battery operated, several latest products in the stuffed and plush toys market are now equipped with GPS trackers and sensors for monitoring of children when they play independently. Such innovations provide a competitive advantage for players in the stuffed and plush toys market.

Leading players in the global stuffed and plush toys market include Mattel, Lego, Sima-Dickie Group, Budsies, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bandai, Hasbro, Spin Master Ltd, GIANTmicrobes, and Ty Inc.

Rising use of stuffed and plush toys for therapeutics is providing ample opportunities to the stuffed and plush toys market. According to clinical evidence, stuffed toys help patients of dementia and Alzheimer’s to regain childlike behavior, which is therapeutic to improve their memory. Further, stuffed and plush toys help patients of neurological diseases to feel happy and relaxed.

Europe is a prominent region in the stuffed and plush toys market. Age-old tradition of making stuffed toys for children at home has leaped into a large business segment in the region. Large retail toy chains such as Hamleys is an example how family-owned toy businesses have prospered in the region. Presence of several specialty stores for handcrafted stuffed toys, many of which still operated by families at a small scale further strengthens the stuffed and plush toys market in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to display notable growth in the stuffed and plush toys market in the forthcoming years. Emergence of world-class toy retail chains in developing countries of the region is a solid factor for growth of stuffed and plush toys market in the region. Surge in disposable income and awareness among young parents to use safe and skin-friendly stuffed toys for their children is poised to bolster sales in the stuffed and plush toys market in the region.

