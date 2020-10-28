Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$ 163.1 Mn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Acute pharyngitis is one of the most common complaints that a physician encounters with a pick incidence in winter and early spring. A large number of patients visit each year to the out-patients settings for pharyngitis. However, the majority of these cases are viral. However, Group A Streptococcus (GAS) is the most common bacterial etiology for acute pharyngitis. The expansion of the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market can be attributed to rise in prevalence and incidence of GAS pharyngitis. North America is a highly lucrative market for GAS pharyngitis diagnostics due to rise in number of patients suffering from GAS pharyngitis, favorable reimbursements, and availability of wide range of tests.

Increase in Prevalence and Incidence of GAS Pharyngitis to Drive GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market

According to the research of the Center for Clinical Global Health Education research, strep throat, caused by group A streptococcus is the most common cause of pharyngitis and globally 500 million people are affected every year. Hence, increase in incidence of GAS pharyngitis continues to encourage the use of diagnostic test, thereby driving the GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market.

Rapid Test Kit to be Lucrative

Based on product, the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market has been divided into rapid test kit, culture test, and PCR-based test. The rapid test kit segment dominated the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market in 2018. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to development of for rapid point-of-care diagnosis mainly to be used in physician clinics and hospitals. Moreover, ease of use and low cost per test are major factors likely to drive the segment.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76521

Hospitals and Physician Clinics to be Key End Users

Based on end user, the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market has been classified into hospitals, physician clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Hospitals and physician clinics are projected to be a highly lucrative segments from 2019 to 2027 and hold major shares in terms of end user. High-volume consumption of immunoassay reagents and test kits in hospitals for the diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis is one of the main factors due to which the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market share.

North America to Dominate GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market

In terms of region, the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market in 2018. Favorable reimbursement facilities, high awareness among patients for GAS infection, quick adoption of advanced tests, and presence of major players who constantly promote their brands through wide distribution channels are key factors driving the market in the region. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for GAS pharyngitis diagnostics, due to large number of patients suffering from GAS infection in the region, especially in Japan, China, and Australia; and launches of new diagnostic assay kits.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76521

Competition Landscape

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Quidel Corporation are a few leading players operating in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market. The global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Quidel Corporation, BD, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Meridian Bioscience, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., and Sekisui Diagnostics. New product approvals for PCR-based tests, widespread distribution channels, and higher R&D investment are key strategies adopted by major players operating in the GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market.

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Product Rapid Test Kit Culture Test PCR-based Test

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by End User Physician Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-treatment-market-to-reach-us-26-2-bn-in-2027-drug-makers-focus-on-combination-therapies-transparency-market-research-301011476.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/peptide-therapeutics-market-to-experience-extensive-growth-thanks-to-rising-demands-for-improved-healthcare/