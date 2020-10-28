Commercial Milkshake Machine Market 2020 Asia Pacific Expected to Register Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period

Commercial milkshake machines are used to create a variety of modern flavors of milkshakes in professional kitchens. The machine adds extra smoothness and creates a creamy texture in milkshakes. Global brands are offering specialized machines with multiple options of speed and spindles. Most of the machines come with detachable spindles and cups, allowing easy clean-up, storage, and maintenance. Machine components are usually made with stainless steel to enhance product durability.

High consumer preference for milkshakes as a staple food is identified as the key driver of the market. The number of milkshake outlets and ice-cream parlors has increased significantly across different regions, as consumers are increasingly spending on eating out. A wide range of milkshake flavors including chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mango, coconut, and peanut butter are provided at these outlets.

Growing consumption of packaged milkshakes is also driving the demand for commercial milkshake machines. Many new brands are investing in the packaged milkshake industry to cater to the evolving consumer needs. Changing demographics in developing countries and growing middle class population are indirectly supporting the growth of the commercial milkshake machines market.

Growing number of shopping malls and facilities for recreation & entertainment are expected to offer significant market opportunities for commercial milkshake machines. The number of ice-cream and milkshake outlets is potentially increasing at these facilities as it presents a prospective consumer base.

By geography, the global commercial milkshake machine market is classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Changing consumer preferences, growing middle class population, influence of international brands, and availability of different products is expected to boost the growth of the commercial milkshake machine market in Asia Pacific. Franchising models for milkshake outlets are also gaining popularity in developing countries such as India, which in turn is anticipated to offer potential market opportunities.

Some of the major companies identified in the global commercial milkshake machine market are:

Ali Group Srl

Bianco di puro GmbH & Co. KG

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Omcan Inc.

Omega Juicers

Optimum Appliances

Vita-Mix Corp.

