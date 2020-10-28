Vocational Truck Market 2020 – Technological Trends To Drive The Growth By Major Players

The vocational truck is a conventional truck designed to carry out special jobs such as garbage collection, concreate mixing, tree trimming, and fire-fighting. Vocational trucks are custom built on a truck chassis with self-propelled or trailer mounted configurations.

Economic growth across the globe along with rise in construction activities and rise in consumer confidence are boosting the sales of vocational trucks. Stability in commodity prices and steady expansion of the mining industry is driving the demand for vocational trucks, such as dump trucks, that are widely used in mining. The infrastructure plan of US $ 1.7 Trn by the U.S. Government and China’s “One-Belt Drive” initiative are expected to boost the construction industry and in turn drive the demand for vocational trucks in these countries. Rising urbanization worldwide is fueling the demand for vocational trucks that are required for utility services, ambulances, refuse, and firefighters.

Manufacturing of vocational trucks requires custom building and thus, requires various manufacturing platforms according to end-industry, which add to the operational costs.

The global vocational truck market can be segmented based on industry, vehicle type, and region. Based on industry, the vocational truck market can be classified into construction & refuse, specialized hauling, and food & beverage. The construction & refuse segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the market during the period owing to the high usage of concrete trucks and dump trucks

In terms of region, the vocational truck market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global vocational truck market owing to the high production of vocational trucks in the U.S. The vocational truck market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to high construction activities in China & India.

Key players operating in the global vocational truck market include Volvo Group, BYD, PACCAR Inc, and Daimler AG.

