Temperature Controlled Logistics (TCL) Market 2020-2030 | Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nichirei Logistics

Temperature controlled logistics (TCL) stores goods and commodities at a defined temperature to maintain their quality and safety. A product is generally stored in a passive shipping system that is designed to maintain the labelled temperature range.

Rapid expansion of the warehouse industry and increase in strategic expansion of key players are likely to boost the temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market across the globe. In January 2018, VersaCold (Canada) opened its new distribution center in Milton, Ontario. The new center is expected to handle about 30 loads per day inbound and 60 loads per day outbound.

Growing consumer trend toward online shopping and a rise in the demand for frozen food across the globe are likely to boost the temperature controlled logistics market across the globe. Rise in demand for refrigerated vehicles for transportation of goods and commodities is likely to significantly boost the temperature controlled logistics market across the globe.

The need to maintain food quality and safety, including complying with the expiry of the product, is likely to propel the temperature controlled logistics market. Rise in demand for TCL in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, which prefer temperature controlled logistics, is likely to also boost the temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market across the globe. Growing preference among consumers toward online shopping of medicines and daily frozen food is further fueling the temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market across the globe.

Europe is projected to hold for a significant share of the global temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market due to a rise in the demand for frozen food across the globe. Rapid expansion of e-commerce industries and warehouse industries across the region is likely to boost the temperature controlled logistics market. The COVID pandemic has propelled the demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the temperature controlled logistics market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market due to an increase in the demand for perishable goods across the region. Rise in government expenditure on cold storage logistics is likely to boost the temperature controlled logistics market across the globe.

The temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the temperature controlled logistics (TCL) market are:

Americold Logistics

Burris Logistics

Lineage Logistics

Nichirei Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

Agro Merchants

Grocontinental Limited

Tippmann Group

Conestoga Cold Storage

Partner Logistics

Cargo Partner

XPO Logistics

