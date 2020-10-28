Predictive Energy Management System Market 2020 Expected massive Growth By Prominent Players: Siemens AG, General Electric, Itron Inc., CA Technologies

Predictive energy management system helps manage the consumption of energy to perform different operations. The system provides information about the energy consumption in advance. The predictive energy management system can reduce power consumption and consequently, save energy.

Increase in penetration of electric vehicles across the globe is likely to significantly boost the global predictive energy management system market

Rise in energy consumption across industrial and residential sectors across the globe is likely to propel the predictive energy management system market across the globe. Rise in energy costs is prompting industries to develop smarter ways to utilize energy efficiently. However, investments by governments are increasing in order to enhance energy standards and reduce carbon footprint. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the predictive energy management system market across the globe.

Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors is anticipated to increase the utilization of smart energy management system, which in turn is likely to propel the predicative energy management system market across the globe. Enactment of regulations and policies to reduce carbon footprint propels the predictive energy management system market across the globe.

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global predictive energy management system market due to a rise in the demand for energy optimization and carbon management system across the region. North America has presence of key players including General Electric Company and Honeywell International who have major facilities that provide predictive energy management solutions, which is likely to propel the predictive energy management system market across the North America.

Followed by North America, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global predictive energy management system market due to an increase in rate of adoption of new technologies in the service market across the region. Presence of leading solutions providers across Asia Pacific is anticipated to further propel the predictive energy management system market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Predictive Energy Management System Market

Siemens AG

General Electric

Itron Inc.

CA Technologies

VDE Verlag GmbH

NEC Corporation

Denso Corporation

ABB Inc.

Energate Inc.

Ecobee

Elster Group GmbH

EcoFactor

GridPoint

Tendrill

