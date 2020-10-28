Incredible Growth In Automotive Window Motor Market 2020 By Top Key Players: AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., KG DENSO CORPORATION

Continuous developments in passenger comfort and luxury coupled with an increase in number of electric components integrated in automobiles is expected to propel the global automotive windows motor market. The automotive window motor ensures comfortable opening and safe closing of windows in a vehicle, either automatically or manually.

Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and manufacturing machinery have enabled major players in the automotive window motor market to manufacture small and powerful electric components. The modern automotive window motor has low weight and generates less noise during operation; consequently, it has gained preference among manufacturers. Additionally, window motors are equipped with position feedback electronics sensor for better functioning and to improve feedback of the motor.

Rise in use of window motor to enhance vehicle luxury in passenger as well as commercial vehicles is expected to propel the global automotive window motor market. For instance, the 12-volt DC automotive window motor provides power density and has compact size, while the 24-volt DC automotive window motor provides high power density and with space saving advantages. These features make the 12-volt DC window motor highly preferred in compact cars, while 24-volt motors are integrated in luxury cars.

However, disruptions in supply chain catering to the automobile industry, owing to the shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world, is estimated to contract the market in 2020-2021. Consequently, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the global automotive window motor market.

The market is anticipated to recover by increasing production volume of vehicle components as well as vehicles in 2021. This, in turn, is projected to offer lucrative opportunity to players operating in the supply chain of the automotive window motor market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global automotive window motor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Asia pacific is expected to account for a major share of the global automotive window motor market. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major manufacturers of vehicles globally. China leads not only the market in Asia Pacific but globally too, in terms of manufacturing of vehicles. Additionally, Asia Pacific has a prominent aftermarket industry that caters to automotive. This, in turn, is estimated to offer significant opportunities for companies operating in the automotive window motor market.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Window Motor Market

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

DENSO CORPORATION

DY Auto

Grupo Antolin

Hi-Lex Corporation

Johnson Electric

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD

Magna International Inc.

Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

VALEO SERVICE

