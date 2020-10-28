Data Management Platform (DMP) Market 2020 – 2023: Leading Growth Drivers, COVID – 19 Analysis, Business Trends, Emerging Audience, Global Segments, Industry Profit Profits and Regional Study

Data Management Platform Market Synopsis:

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 3.5 billion by 2025, and a healthy 15% CAGR over the review period.

Growing adoption of the internet-based technology by many businesses and individuals is driving the growth of the market for Data Management Platform Market. The demand for data management systems is rising steadily across the globe. Television advertising is a robust outlet for marks and businesses to promote their products and services. Nevertheless, local broadcasters are not in a position to obtain data from the target customers of their advertiser. Data integration across multiple channels benefits the retail and manufacturing industry, as customers are ultra-connected to internet services and browsing across various browsers. Navigation may be for different purposes, such as entertainment, shopping, research, travel booking, and financial administration. Consumer data is thus vulnerable to duplication and theft in this process.

Competitive Analysis:

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KBM Group LLC (U.S.), Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.), Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.), Krux Digital Inc (U.S.), Turn Inc (U.S.), Neustar, Inc (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Cloudera Inc (U.S.) and Informatica (U.S.). The competitive landscape of the Data Management Platform market is formed by some major players and many of the new entran

Segmental Analysis:

Data Management Platform segmentation is based on Data type, Data Source, End Users and Region. The segmentation is further divided into first party data, second party and third party depending on the User form. According to the source of data collection, the first-party data is most important because it has some sort of direct contact with the company. They are either current clients, or future clients. This form of data is used by advertisers to turn potential users into consumers and to sell goods to current customers. Data from the first party has the largest share in the current market. Data sharing by third parties continues to grow, though.

The data management framework is divided into web analytics tools, mobile websites, mobile phones, CRM data, POS data, and social networks, among others, based on Data source. In terms of data collection, mobile phones, web analytics tools, social network and POS data reveal a large share.

The market platform for data management targets ad agencies, marketers and publishers as end users in particular.

Regional Analysis:

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

According to figures, North America dominates the market after Asia Pacific. This is largely owing to a rise in the use of online consumers and the Internet. As technological advances expand, the emergence of connected devices increases the use of data sharing across various platforms.

Most businesses in APAC are increasingly moving their data centers, software, and network infrastructure to the cloud, helping them reduce infrastructure costs and allowing easy access to data. In addition, businesses opt for data management systems for efficient management and activation of emerging technologies. Additionally, earlier organizations implemented security policies and addressed only to safeguard and preserve essential data integrity.

Nonetheless, due to a sudden rise in cybercrimes and data theft activities, businesses have begun to rely on secure data management systems to protect on-site and on-site data deployed on the cloud and to strengthen internal business data. In addition, large organizations around the world are taking initiatives to implement IS solutions for their business applications, and to facilitate other small businesses. Several industries, such as telecommunications, IT, and BFSI, adopt cloud-based solutions which contribute significantly to the growth of the region’s data management platforms market.

