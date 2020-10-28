Eye Tracking Market 2020 – 2023: Global Leading COVID – 19 Outbreak, Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Industry Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Eye Tracking Market Highlights:

The global eye tracking market is expected to exhibit a robust 29% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global eye tracking market is expected to rise to a valuation of more than USD 1.4 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed assessment of the global eye tracking market’s growth prospects over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 on the basis of an assessment of the market’s historical growth trajectory and past market figures. Major drivers and restraints affecting the global eye tracking market are examined in detail in the report in order to give readers a clear overview of the major factors affecting the movement of the market. Leading players operating in the global eye tracking market are also profiled in the report. The competitive landscape of the global eye tracking market is explained in detail in the report. The report also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global eye tracking market.

Eye Tracking Market is an emerging technology that scans the movement of the user’s eyes and generates data about the user’s preferences based on the movement of their eyes. The growing use of eye tracking technology in smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics has been a major driver for the global eye tracking market over the last few years. Many smartphone companies have incorporated eye tracking features in their devices in the last few years in order to gain more data about user preferences and choices. Many smartphone and laptops already incorporate front-facing cameras due to the growing demand for selfie cameras in smartphones and tablets and webcams in laptops. This device can be readily used for eye tracking, providing the manufacturer and its clients with valuable data about the user’s eye movements and what they represent. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global eye tracking market over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of online shopping channels, which value various kinds of consumer information very highly.

The growing demand for virtual reality (VR) technology is also likely to be a major driver for the global eye tracking market over the forecast period. VR uses eye tracking in a major way to bring about major changes in the VR environment according to the user’s eye movements. The high-speed real-time visual processing capabilities offered by eye tracking technology makes it a must-have in VR gaming, which relies on rapid visual processing to create believable and immersive gaming environments. The growing demand for VR gaming is likely to be a major driver for the eye tracking market over the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3958

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global eye tracking market include Lumen Research Ltd., EyeTech Digital Systems, Smart Eye AB, Apple Inc., PRS IN VIVO, SR Research Ltd., Tobii AB, Ergoneers GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., and Facebook Inc.

Both Facebook and Google have acquired eye tracking startups in recent years, with the former acquiring Eye Tribe and the latter acquiring EyeFluence. These acquisitions are likely to enable rapid and easy integration of eye tracking technology into the operations of Google and Facebook in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global eye tracking market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical, and region.

By type, the global eye tracking market is segmented into mobile, remote, and others.

By application, the global eye tracking market is segmented into human-computer interaction, virtual reality, research, and others.

By vertical, the global eye tracking market is segmented into aerospace, retail, automotive, government and defense, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading regional market for eye tracking technology due to the strong presence of leading players in the region and strong corporate support for development of eye tracking technology.

Europe is also a major regional market for eye tracking and is likely to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing market size in Eastern countries such as Japan and China.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Research Methodology

2.1. Scope of the study

2.1.1. Definition

2.1.2. Research Objective

2.1.3. Assumptions

2.1.4. Limitations

2.2. Research Process

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Market size Estimation

2.4. Forecast Model

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/eye-tracking-market-3958

List of Tables

Table 1 Eye Tracking Market, By Type

Table 2 Eye Tracking Market, By Applications

Table 3 Eye Tracking Market, By Verticals

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Eye Tracking Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Eye Tracking Market: By Applications (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]