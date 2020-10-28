Impact of COVID-19 on Native Advertising Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Native Advertising Market: Overview

Native advertising, which ad executives, editorial departments, and practitioners themselves consider a bit different than the conventional advertisements, is still in its nascent phase and has a different definition for everyone involved in the field.

In very simple terms, however, native advertising can be defined as an advertisement that is designed to simulate the form and factor of the environment it is set to appear in. Like most marketing terms, native advertising is an umbrella term and is applied to a variety of digital content. In the past couple of years, native advertising has gained huge traction as the marketing world has started realizing the benefits of this innovative advertising experience.

In order to make the advertising experience less intrusive, native advertising sticks to the strategy of matching the visual design of the digital media platform that is being accessed. Native advertising principles adhere to the practice of making the advertisement content appear and feel like natural content.

The report on the native advertising market explores crucial details about the present state of the global native advertising market, complete with quantitative and qualitative data pertaining to key market segments. The report presents a thorough analytical overview of the major forces in the market that will drive demand, restraint growth, and the trends that underline consumer choices.

Global Native Advertising Market: Trends and Opportunities

The immensely popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter were among the first adopters and marketers of native advertising. For these companies, native advertising has become one of the primary sources of revenue in the past few years. The money factor has also lured many international publishing houses in introducing new advertising platforms on their mobile and desktop sites.

One of the major factors driving the global native advertising market is the fact that these ads are less disruptive/intrusive than banner ads. Also, native advertisements fit in more lucidly on mobile devices. This factor, owing to the rising trend of mobile internet, makes native advertising logically more effective for marketers and global brands wanting to expand their consumer base. With the escalating number of smartphone users globally, the reach of native advertisements will also expand, subsequently increasing the number of companies willing to advertise through this medium. This will enhance the growth opportunities for the global native advertisement market over the report’s forecast period.

The Federal Trade Commission has set some rules and regulations regarding the way native advertisements are labeled, as “sponsored” or “promoted,” which can be a bit ambiguous to the layman. This has prompted brands to use clearer terms, such as “sponsored advertising content” or “advertisement,” making the native advertisements stand out from the natural flow of content. This factor can defeat the idea of making native advertisements look like natural content and is expected to limit the market to a certain extent.

Currently, the native advertising market features advertisements that can be segmented into categories such as in-feed ad units, recommendation widgets, promoted search listings, search ads, and custom content.

Global Native Advertising Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the global native advertising market can be examined for the three key regional markets: Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, and for the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific, on account of its large population base and a continuously mounting number of users accessing the Internet through desktop sites or mobile applications, will be the most lucrative regional market for native advertising. The native advertising market in other regions will witness steady growth over the report’s forecast period.

Global Native Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors operating in the global native advertisement market are Nativo, Taboola, IAB Playbook, Instinctive, AdsNative, Outbrain, Livefyre, Polar, OneSpot, TripleLift, and Sharethrough.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

