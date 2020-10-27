Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focuses on Frac Plugs. Frac Plugs is a device used to isolate zones in wells during plug-and-perf operations.
The global frac plugs market was 283.62 million USD in 2017, it is forecast to reach 432.34 million USD in 2023.The global sales of Frac Plugs in 2017 have been over 160.6 K Units; The major consumption regions are North America, Mideast & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America. North America is the largest consumption region which accounting for about 54% market share in terms of value in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market
The global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market size is projected to reach US$ 317 million by 2026, from US$ 297.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%% during 2021-2026.
Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Scope and Segment
Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schlumberger
Halliburton
BHGE
Downhole Technology
Innovex
Forum Energy Technologies
NOV
Magnum Oil Tools
Weatherford
Rubicon Oilfield International
Sinopec
CNPC
Peak Completion
SPT Energy
Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Breakdown Data by Type
Composite Plugs
Dissolvable Plugs
Cast Iron Plugs
Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Breakdown Data by Application
Vertical Wells
Horizontal Wells
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Share Analysis
