Office Coffee Service (OCS) Market 2020 Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Challenges, Key Players, End User, Demand and Forecasts To 2027

Global OCS Market

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverage both at home and in the office. Coffee helps to improve energy levels. In the work place, a cup of coffee can energize the employee and increase productivity.

Global Office OCS Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for OCS across U.S. and Europe

Rise in economic growth across the U.S. is leading to increase in businesses and industries which subsequently increases the spending on employee satisfaction services such as office coffee. Revenues are increasing for the OCS industry in the U.S. OCS revenue increased from US$ 5.40 billion in 2017-18 to US$ 5.71 billion in FY 2018. In the U.S., millennial have different needs, tastes, preferences, and expectation and are health-conscious, tech-savvy, ambitious, and seek a better work-life balance. They are increasingly opting for coffee compared to other hot drinks. According to the European Vending & Coffee Service Association (EVA), a dominant portion of coffee machines are located in workplaces. Thus, rise in preference for coffee among the millennial in the U.S. and Europe is increasing the market size of office coffee service.

Rise in online promotions by OCS providers across the U.S.

In the U.S., online marketing by OCS market players has increased their revenue. All OCS providers in the U.S. have a website from the FY 2017-18. Presently, OCS providers also enable their customers to order coffee through online channels.

Decrease in price of green coffee helping OCS providers to offset cost

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) has indicated a gradual decrease in price of green coffee since August 2017 which has continued except for October 2018, and June and July 2019. As per ICO, average green coffee price is lowest in the past five years. OCS providers have seen an increase in operation cost but are able to maintain coffee prices due to decrease in price of green coffee. This is helping OCS providers to increase business but keeping price of coffee under check.

Global Office OCS Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe prominent OCS markets in the world

Geographically, the global OCS market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The market in North America is broken down and analyzed at country-level, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the OCS market in Europe can be bifurcated into country level, covering Germany, France, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The OCS market in Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The analysis of the OCS market in Middle East & Africa includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The OCS market in South America can be divided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Globally, North America and Europe are leading OCS markets.

Global Office OCS Market: Competitive Landscape

The global OCS market consists of large and innumerable small and medium sized players. Large market players operate in more than one country/ region. Competition is intense among global and regional players operating in the office coffee service market. A few key players operating in the market are:

Compass Group

Farmer Bros. Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Peet’s Coffee Berkeley

Royal Cup Coffee

Van Houtte Coffee Services (A division of Keurig Canada Inc.)

American Vending Services

Cafection

Bodecker Brewed

EVOCA S.p.A

Global Office OCS Market: Segmentation

The global Office OCS market can be segmented based on:

Product Category

Application

Region

Global Office OCS Market, by Product Category

Coffee

Others (Bottled water & water filtration services, tea, soft drinks/juices, non-coffee hot beverage, creamers/sweeteners, etc.)

Global Office OCS Market, by Application

Offices

Industrial plants

Schools/ colleges

Others (convenience stores, restaurants, etc.)

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

