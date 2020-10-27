Leaf Blower Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Leaf Blower – Introduction

A leaf blower is a staple outdoor equipment for the summer and fall season across the globe. These equipment are designed to blow off the shed leaves found in decks, patios, lawns, and parks.

is a staple outdoor equipment for the summer and fall season across the globe. These equipment are designed to blow off the shed leaves found in decks, patios, lawns, and parks. Rising prevalence of landscape modelling trends, particularly in developing nations has augmented the demand for leaf blowers globally

Leaf blowers were first introduced in the 1970s, and are now available in various configurations, which includes electric powered or gas powered

A wide array of blowers are available in the market ranging from US$ 30 to US$ 800 or more. The price of the leaf blowers depends on the MPH (Miles per Hour) and CFM (Cubic Feet per Meter).

The weight of the leaf blower is also a critical factor influencing the buying decision of consumers. Generally, leaf blowers range from 8lbs to 95lbs.

Rising Demand for Electric Leaf Blowers to Drive Demand in the Global Market

Electrically powered leaf blowers have been significantly driving the global leaf blowers market. Demand for electric leaf blowers is attributed to its ability to facilitate more efficient work compared to gas leaf blowers.

In addition, the advent of electric leaf blower vacuums is also likely to contribute to the growth of the overall market

Furthermore, electric leaf blowers are relatively light and cost less than gas leaf blowers. These leaf blowers cause less noise pollution, making it more adaptable in the society.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Hazardous Threats of Leaf Blowers Might Challenge the Market

Leaf blowers, particularly the gasoline powered ones are known to generate much noise, registered at 90 – 112 decibels, whereas anything over 75 decibels is considered to cause damage to the ears

In addition, one has to be extremely careful while using these machines and take necessary precaution such as using goggles, gloves, etc.

Every year, several injuries from leaf blowers are reported. Moreover, higher use of leaf blowers also contributes to air pollution as the leaf blower when in operation not only moves the leavers but also generates various small debris and hazardous particles such as metals and pesticides.

Such impacts of leaf blowers have resulted in its rejection across several regions. This can adversely impact the global leaf blower market during the forecast period.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76393

Technological Advancements Anticipated to Create Demand Opportunities

In April 2019, Elon Musk addressed the issue of noise in leaf blowers by introducing an electric leaf blower that operates on battery and emits minimal noise.

Although several electric leaf blowers are available in the market, battery powered electric leaf blowers are projected to gain superior growth momentum during the forecast period

This category of leaf blowers is anticipated to generate opportunity in the homeowner/handyman consumer category who are ready to pay a little extra for enhanced quality

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Leaf Blower Market

In terms of geography, the global leaf blower market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the leaf blower market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The leaf blower market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America dominated the global leaf blower market in 2018, attributed to the widespread trend of having well maintained home lawns and gardens to enhance the property value. In addition, rising population of baby boomers in North America as well as Europe is driving the leaf blower market in the respective regions.

The market in North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by Europe and South America during the forecast period

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Leaf Blowers Market, Request for a Sample

Key Players Operating in the Leaf Blower Market

The global leaf blower market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global leaf blower market are:

Kobalt Tools

Craftsman

Greenworks Tools

ECHO Incorporated

Troy-Bilt LLC

Henton & Chattell Ltd.

DEWALT

Ryobi Limited

STIHL Inc.

WORX

Global Leaf Blower Market: Research Scope

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Type

Handheld

Backpack

Walk behind

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Engine Type

Two-cycle

Four-cycle

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Style

Corded

Cordless

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Power Source

Gasoline

Battery

Electric

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Leaf Blower Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Large Format Stores Specialty Stores



Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com